In a recent intimation made to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, secretaries of the 39 GPSS under Cachar district stated that they have been lifting and distributing rice under the NFSA without any lapse since December 2015 till August this year. But they are largely disappointed to find that the Government sanctioned the transportation cost and profit margin only partially for the month of December 2015.

“Since its inception, we have been lifting the NFSA rice regularly and distributing it to the beneficiaries with full satisfaction of the consumers at rates fixed by the Government. But the government has sanctioned the transportation cost and profit margin only partially for the month of December 2015, which is unacceptable under the present situation when the funds of respective GPSS of the district is being blocked. The government released a payment of Rs 1.68 crore only for the month of December, 2015 and an approximate amount of Rs 15 crore is lying pending since January 2016. We have no alternative to lift the allotted rice under NFSA from September till we receive our pending arrears and transportation cost till August,” said Hussain Ahmed Barbhuiya, secretary of the Cachar District GPSS Chairman Association, who is also the chairman of Phulbari GPSS.

Barbhuiya said that several representations were made to the concerned authorities regarding the situation. But all the appeals fell on deaf ears. Barbhuiya said that because of their unavoidable move, the consumers shall face serious hardships and the scheme might also suffer but they have no other option left in their hands.