A report available with this correspondent states that this year till July 31, as many as 43 NDPS cases were registered by the police and in this regard as many as 66 persons were arrested throughout the district. During this time, the police also seized as many as 58,392 bottles of codeine-based syrup, 58,507 illicit tablets and capsules and a few IV injections.

Significantly, as many as 428 grams of brown sugar and 291.19 kg of ganja was also seized by the police officials throughout the district during this period.

However, it is to be noted that the district has always been infamous for the drugs issue, and concerned citizens complains that such substances are affecting the youths adversely, creating a threat to their future.

Meanwhile, the police informed that such substances are mostly seized in the Dhubri town areas and in the border areas of the district adjacent to the BTC and Bangladesh. They also informed that trade of such substances are being carrued out very tactfully, which includes operations by local people and addicts. They also mentioned that such substances are being supplied from the neighbouring States and districts. A few cases of cross-border trade of such substances have been also registered by the police.

“Such trades are increasing because consumption is on the rise. We cannot just eradicate it in a single day. We will have to tackle it through awareness drives,” said Indranil Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, who added that, “When consumption will decrease such trade will automatically be curbed.”

He said that through different awareness programmes in the district, particularly in the vulnerable areas, considerable changes have been witnessed.