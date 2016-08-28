Correspondent
TINSUKIA, Aug 27 - The Tinsukia district committees of the Brihattar Asomiya Yuba Mancha (BAYM) and the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration in front of the District Library here today in protest against the Central Government’s move to provide citizenship to Hindu migrants from neighbouring countries including Bangladesh.
The protesters stated that the decision of the Union Government would pave the way for the illegal migrants from Bangladesh in getting permanent settlement in Assam, which would threaten the very existence of the indigenous people of the State.
They further stated that the decision of the Central Government would thwart the purpose of the Assam Accord. The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation till the Central Government withdrew the notification to this effect.