Talking to reporters at the Haflong Circuit House today, Bora said that in reply to his written question with regard to funds allocated to the National Highway, Union Minister Nitin Garkari stated that a sum of Rs 40 crore has been allocated, which is “meagre for such a mammoth project.”

The APCC chief said the BJP had promised to complete the East-West Corridor within three months if it was voted to power. But even after two years and three months, the BJP Government has done nothing in this regard.

The people of Barak Valley and Dima Hasao have been suffering a lot due to the delay in the completion of the East-West Corridor which connects the Brahmaputra Valley and the Barak Valley. Construction was done in some stretches, but some stretches were left half done, causing immense inconvenience to the people of South Assam.

Bora appealed to the people of the region, particularly of the Barak Valley and Dima Hasao, to raise their voice against “such injustice.”