Dr Adhikari, who is presently serving as the principal of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was the AMCH principal from February 2012 to January 2016 before being transferred to the GMCH. He was succeeded by Dr Ratan Kotokey. However, it is now reported that Dr Kotokey is being dropped from the post.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and the All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan here have slammed the State Government for “trying to play politics with the post of the principal of a medical college.” The two organisations have urged the Health Department not to indulge in such activities for narrow gains.

In a joint press statement, the two organisations have demanded that the Health Department should retain Dr Kotokey as the principal of the AMCH as he is one of the senior doctors of the premier institute as well as a local resident.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Dr Atindra Kumar Adhikari of GMCH has moved the court against his transfer order. Besides, some organisations here have opposed his appointment yet again.