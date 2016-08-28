 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Change of AMCH principal criticised
Staff correspondent
 DIBRUGARH, Aug 27 - The sudden change of the principal of the Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dr Ratan Kotokey, and the reappointment of Dr Atindra Kumar Adhikari as the new principal has irked a few organisations here.

Dr Adhikari, who is presently serving as the principal of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was the AMCH principal from February 2012 to January 2016 before being transferred to the GMCH. He was succeeded by Dr Ratan Kotokey. However, it is now reported that Dr Kotokey is being dropped from the post.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and the All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan here have slammed the State Government for “trying to play politics with the post of the principal of a medical college.” The two organisations have urged the Health Department not to indulge in such activities for narrow gains.

In a joint press statement, the two organisations have demanded that the Health Department should retain Dr Kotokey as the principal of the AMCH as he is one of the senior doctors of the premier institute as well as a local resident.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Dr Atindra Kumar Adhikari of GMCH has moved the court against his transfer order. Besides, some organisations here have opposed his appointment yet again.

