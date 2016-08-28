The oldest among the horns dated back to 1982, while the all the others are dated between 1992 and 2015, sources said. Moreover, the verification process recorded the heaviest horn in the State weighing around 2,200 gm, which belonged to a rhino which died naturally at the Orang National Park in 2000.

On the other hand, there are five other rhino horns – four in the custody of the Mangaldai Wildlife Division and one with the Range Officer of the Orang National Park – which are likely to be deposited in the treasury shortly.