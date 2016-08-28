|
All rhino horns at Mangaldai Treasury genuine
Correspondent
MANGALDAI, Aug 27 - The State-level rhino horn verification committee, headed by retired PCCF Mohan Chandra Malakar, has confirmed the genuineness of all the 59 rhino horns preserved in the District Treasury Office here. The 12-member expert team, which arrived here on Friday evening, completed the verification process last night, stated Naba Bordoloi, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, and the Forest official in charge of the preservation of the rhino horns in the treasury.
The oldest among the horns dated back to 1982, while the all the others are dated between 1992 and 2015, sources said. Moreover, the verification process recorded the heaviest horn in the State weighing around 2,200 gm, which belonged to a rhino which died naturally at the Orang National Park in 2000.
On the other hand, there are five other rhino horns – four in the custody of the Mangaldai Wildlife Division and one with the Range Officer of the Orang National Park – which are likely to be deposited in the treasury shortly.