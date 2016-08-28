 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
All rhino horns at Mangaldai Treasury genuine
Correspondent
 MANGALDAI, Aug 27 - The State-level rhino horn verification committee, headed by retired PCCF Mohan Chandra Malakar, has confirmed the genuineness of all the 59 rhino horns preserved in the District Treasury Office here. The 12-member expert team, which arrived here on Friday evening, completed the verification process last night, stated Naba Bordoloi, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, and the Forest official in charge of the preservation of the rhino horns in the treasury.

The oldest among the horns dated back to 1982, while the all the others are dated between 1992 and 2015, sources said. Moreover, the verification process recorded the heaviest horn in the State weighing around 2,200 gm, which belonged to a rhino which died naturally at the Orang National Park in 2000.

On the other hand, there are five other rhino horns – four in the custody of the Mangaldai Wildlife Division and one with the Range Officer of the Orang National Park – which are likely to be deposited in the treasury shortly.

City »
State »
  • Snags in land acquisition, forest clearance
  • BIEO detects tax, royalty evasion
  • AASU threat over shifting of Ranchi candidates
  • College principal says GU calendar faulty
  • Events to mark sainthood of Mother Teresa
  • Health camps at Press Club
  • GU Youth Fest from Sept 5
    		•
  • Award for KVS Guwahati region topper
  • 3 held for murder
  • All rhino horns at Mangaldai Treasury genuine
  • Change of AMCH principal criticised
  • BJP has betrayed the people of NE: Ripun Bora
  • Citizenship to Hindu migrants opposed
  • Cases of drug, substance abuse on rise in Dhubri
  • Cachar GPSS secys not to lift NFSA rice
  • Bihu performance at I-Day function in London
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Sharmila begins life out of hospital
  • Groups accuse Zeliang of ‘diabolical politics’
  • Mukul reshuffles portfolios of Ministers
  • Public prosecutor’s office building torched
  • BJP demands all party meet on Agartala violence
  • Mizoram House session from August 30
  • Khandu showcases state as holiday destination
    		•
  • Rahul's ton in vain as WI stop India by 1 run
  • Paes-Begemann make it to final
  • Assam Challenger League Cricket semifinals
  • Green Valley beat Dynamo
  • SA build strong position against New Zealand
    		•
     
     