 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
3 held for murder
Correspondent
 BARPETA, Aug 27 - In a sensational incident, one Rama Barman was killed by his two younger brothers and their wives at Palla Sattra in Barpeta district last night. According to information available, Gautam Barman and Chanakya Barman alias Putu, sons of Chandra Kanta Barman, was involved in a heated argument with their elder brother on Friday, which later grew into a physical assault.

Though Rama Barman, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the nearby Sarukshetri CHC, the doctors declared him dead.

Anu Barman, widow of the deceased, lodged an FIR at the Sarthebari Police Station, complaining against her two brothers-in-law, their wives and mother-in-law, Paban Barman. Police have arrested Gautam, Chanakya and Paban. Rama Barman’s body was sent to the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the local people alleged that the three brothers often quarrelled over trivial matters under the influence of liquor. They demanded that the authorities should ban the illegal sale of liquor in the area.

