



According to a press release, this award is presented to the toppers of the Kendriya Vidyalaya on a regional basis for their performance in the Class-X final examination. The award consists of a citation and cash amount.

Amartya is a son of Dinanath Loying, a Joint Director of the State’s Directorate of Public Relations and Manju Loying.

The Guwahati Region of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan comprises the Kendriya Vidyalayas of the lower Assam districts and Nagaon and Morigaon districts of Central Assam, and those of parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and the rest of the NE States, said the press release.