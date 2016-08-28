 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Award for KVS Guwahati region topper
Staff Reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 27 - Amartya Loying, a class XI science stream student of the Ninth Mile CRPF Kendriya Vidyalaya here has been named for the prestigious Meritorious Student Award, 2016 of the Goswami Academic Trust for his performance in the Class-X final examination of the Guwahati Region of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

According to a press release, this award is presented to the toppers of the Kendriya Vidyalaya on a regional basis for their performance in the Class-X final examination. The award consists of a citation and cash amount.

Amartya is a son of Dinanath Loying, a Joint Director of the State’s Directorate of Public Relations and Manju Loying.

The Guwahati Region of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan comprises the Kendriya Vidyalayas of the lower Assam districts and Nagaon and Morigaon districts of Central Assam, and those of parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and the rest of the NE States, said the press release.

