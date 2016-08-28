 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
SA build strong position against New Zealand

 CENTURION, Aug 27: South Africa built up a strong position on the first day of the series-deciding second Test against New Zealand today despite some good bowling by the visitors.

South Africa were 182 for two at tea after losing opener Quinton de Kock and Stephen Cook, who put on 133 for the first wicket after New Zealand decided to bowl first.

De Kock made 82 off 114 balls before hooking Neil Wagner to Trent Boult on the fine leg boundary, while Cook made a patient 56 off 143 deliveries before falling to a low catch by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at gully off Doug Bracewell.

Hashim Amla was given out leg before wicket to Trent Boult by umpire Ian Gould when he had 17 but a successful review by the batsman showed the ball was narrowly missing his leg stump.

De Kock, the South African wicketkeeper, was moved up to open the batting which he does regularly in limited overs internationals after regular opener Dean Elgar sprained an ankle on Friday.

It was South Africa’s first Test century opening partnership since December 2013. And it was indicative of the difficulty of batting first in South Africa that it was the first time since March 2009 that any team had reached three figures without losing a wicket before lunch on the first day of a Test.

New Zealand fought back after lunch, however, restricting South African to 82 runs in 26 overs between lunch and tea, for the loss of two wickets with Wagner bowling an impressive spell of nine overs, conceding 17 runs and dismissing De Kock.

SCORECARD (at tea)

South Africa first innings: S Cook c Williamson b Bracewell 56, Q De Kock c Boult b Wagner 82, H Amla not out 24, J Duminy not out 14. Extras: 6 (B-4, LB-2). Total: 182 (for 2 wkts in 54 overs). Fall of wickets: 1-133, 2-151. Bowling: Southee 14-2-47-0, Boult 12-1-36-0, Bracewell 12-2-55-1, Santner 3-1-9-0, Wagner 13-2-29-1. – AFP

