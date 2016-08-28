 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Green Valley beat Dynamo
Sports reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 27 - FC Green Valley edged past Dynamo Club 2-1 in their match of the RG Baruah Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) Super Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today.

After a goalless first half, the second half was different with both sides playing an aggressive blend of football.

FC Green Valley’s foreign recruit and captain Michael Lucky found the back of the net in the 46th minute capitalising on a calculated pass off a header from George Prince at the goalmouth. Michael made absolutely no mistake in collecting the ball before scoring the goal with a powerful right footer which left Dynamo custodian Royal Basumatary with no reply.

Desperate in search of an equaliser, Nobin Chawria gave his side the much needed result with a goal in the 51st minute. Receiving a free-kick in the right flank, Samuel R Hmar’s set piece provided Nobin Chawria the perfect elevation to find the target with his flick of the head in the 51st minute.

Thomson Langthasa carrying the ball away from the midfield, made his way into the box before going for a powerful strike from inside the box in the 79th minute to give FC Green Valley the decisive result.

Today’s match: ASEB SC vs Navajyoti Club.

