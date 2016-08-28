Assam Challenger League Cricket semifinals

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 27 - Upper Assam Zone were 134 for the loss of two wickets in reply to Head Quarters Zone’s 182 in the first innings on the second day of the three-day semifinal match of the Assam Challenger League Cricket Tournament at the Judges’ Field here today. At the NF Railway Stadium, Maligaon, the Central Assam Zone gathered 202 and in reply the Northern Assam Zone were 91 for the loss of two wickets in the first innings on the second day of the other semifinal match. The first day’s play was washed out yesterday. Brief scores: Head Quarters 1st innings 182 (Rishav Das 58, Debojit Baruah 35, Sunzow Brahma 31, Dipak Gohain 4/15, Abhilash Gogoi 3/32). Upper Assam Zone 1st innings 134/2 (Pallav Kr Das 70, Md Arif 23, Pritam Debnath 28). Central Assam 202 (Hrishikesh Tamuli 24, Gokul Sharma 30, Roshan Basfore 42, Bikash Chetry 24, Dharani Rabha 24, Mrinmoy Dutta 5/85, Arlen Konwar 2/37). Northern Assam 1st innings 91/2 (Sunu Kumar 33, Rahul Hazarika 33).