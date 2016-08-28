 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Paes-Begemann make it to final


 
 WINSTON-SALEM (USA), Aug 27: Veteran Leander Paes brushed off the disappointment of Rio Olympics as he and his German partner Andre Begemann made it to the final of the ATP Winston-Salem Open beating Swede Robert Lindstedt and Pakistan’s Aisam-ul Haq Qureshi in a close encounter.

The Indo-German pair won 1-6, 7-6, 10-4 courtesy super tie-break.

The duo will be meeting Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Finland’s Henri Kontinen. The Spanish-Finn pair had an easy outing in the semifinals beating Croatia’s Mate Pavic and New Zealand’s Michael Venus 7-6, 6-3.

In the semifinal match, Paes and Begemann were broken twice as they surrendered the first set 1-6.

In the second set, Paes-Begemann did well to hold their serve before clinching the tie-breaker as the Indian legend and seven-time Olympian was again at his best at the net.

Paes’ experience and younger legs of 32-year-old Begemann came to the fore in the super tie-break as they converted the mini-breaks effectively to close in the match.

Paes will be playing his first final of the season on ATP Tour. – PTI

