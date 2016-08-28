“Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ is perched in the Northeastern most tip of India and is one of the most compelling holiday destinations in India,” he said in his bid to woo tourists, during the inaugural function of the festival, which was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Maharashtra Education and Art & Culture Minister Vinod Tawde as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Khandu said that the event was a great opportunity for the people of western India, especially Mumbai to know and understand about the cultures of Northeast India and a step towards national integration.

Highlighting Northeast India as one of the most ethnically diverse regions of the nation, Khandu asserted that the region has God gifted endowments in terms of natural beauty including Himalayan landscape, beautiful and fertile valleys, rich flora and fauna, mighty rivers and pristine lakes.

The region also boasts of rich heritage as evident from Rang Ghar of Sivasagar in Assam, Tawang Monastery of Arunachal Pradesh, Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur, Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Tripura, etc. Northeast region of India is a destination unexplored, he said.

In his speech, Rijiju asserted that the Centre is giving full attention for infrastructural development of the NE. He also assured that a similar conglomeration of NE students studying in Maharashtra would be arranged in collaboration with Maharashtra Government in November next.

To a round of applause, Maharashtra Education Minister Tawde announced that a nodal officer would be appointed to oversee education related issues of NE students studying in his State. Themed ‘Come, Experience the North East’, the day-long festival, organised jointly by Government of Arunachal Pradesh and North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DoNER, Government of India, showcased the NE and its rich and vibrant culture – food, songs, dances, attires, etc., in one platform.

The event was conceptualised and designed by NEC to bind together the diverse culture and heritage of the NE on a common platform and connect it with rest of India. The first edition of the festival hosted by Meghalaya was held in Delhi last year.

Popular folk dances of the region such as Oki Soyim of Nagaland, Cheraw of Mizoram, Wangala of Meghalaya, Cham of Sikkim, Lai Haraoba of Manipur, Hojagiri of Tripura and Bagurumba of Assam were performed during the festival.

From Arunachal – Buya dance of Nyishis, Peacock dance of Khamptis, Erap dance of Galos and Pakhu Ittu dance of Apatanis were showcased. Apart from folk dances, the best of Northeastern folk fusion and contemporary musical bands, arts and handicrafts have been showcased at the festival.