Mizoram House session from August 30



AIZAWL, Aug 27 - A two-day session of Mizoram Assembly has been summoned by Governor Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma (retd) for ratification of the Constitutional amendment for effective implementation of GST. The session will begin on August 30 next. Besides ratification of the Constitutional amendment for effective implementation of the GST, legislation of vehicle tax ordinance and election to the financial committees of the assembly would be taken up during the session. – PTI