In the wake of ‘worrisome situation’ in the State, an eight-member team of BJP State unit headed by its president Biplab Deb met Governor Tathagata Roy in Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

In course of the meeting, the BJP president briefed the sequence of August 23 violence in the capital town in which 17 persons were injured.

“We have called on the Governor and briefed him about the violence and its fallout. The Governor is also worried about the violence since amity between tribal and non-tribal is a tradition of the State”, he told the media here on Saturday.

Deb, who had also met Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi after the incident, said there is an urgent need to have an all party meeting to restore peace and amity between the two groups.

Meanwhile, in a joint press conference, three political parties– Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), National Council of Tripura (NCT) and Tripura State Party (TSP) have demanded a CBI probe into the violence to reveal the truth.

“We are in politics for the past 50 years but had never seen such a condemnable incident in the heart of the city. The procession turned violent due to inaction on the part of the police”, said INPT president BK Hranghkawl.

He said police could have handled the mob firmly but they did not do it leading to such incident. “We want the CBI to undertake probe into the incident to reveal the truth. This will also bring the perpetrator to justice”, he added.