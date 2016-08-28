Important official documents, including case records and service record books besides 17 computer sets were destroyed in the fire which, according to reports, started around 1 am.

Fire Service personnel rushed to the site and doused the blaze. PHE Minister Irengbam Hemochandra Singh accompanied by officials visited the site.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police suspect hand of miscreants in the incidents.

Unidentified people had torched the District Transport Office, Thoubal yesterday. Official records and documents were destroyed in the incident.