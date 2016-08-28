 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Mukul reshuffles portfolios of Ministers
Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Aug 27 - After inducting two Cabinet Ministers on Friday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma reshuffled the portfolios of the Ministers with HDR Lyngdoh getting the Home (Police) department which has been stripped from Roshan Warjri.

HDR Lyngdoh would also hold Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, General Administration and Transport departments.

Warjri has been allotted Health & Family Welfare, as well as Higher & Technical Education, Law and Cooperation.

The two new entrants RV Lyngdoh and MM Danggo got some major departments. Ampareen Lyngdoh was divested of Urban Affairs department, which was allotted to RV Lyngdoh. He would also hold Municipal Administration, Soil & Water Conservation, Arts & Culture departments.

Ampareen would now be in-charge of Information Technology, Information & Public Relations, PWD (Building) and Labour.

Danggo was allotted PWD (Roads) department, which was stripped from Sniawbhalang Dhar. Danggo would also hold Parliamentary Affairs, Stamps & Registration departments.

Dhar was, however, allotted Power department, which was taken away from Clement Marak. Dhar would additionally hold Home (Jails), Community & Rural Development and Legal Metrology departments.

Marak has been allotted Forest & Environment department which was stripped from Prestone Tynsong. Marak would also hold Social Welfare, Sericulture and Weaving departments.

Tyngsong would now hold Public Health Engineering, District Council Affairs, apart from Border Areas Development and Administrative Reforms departments.

Deputy Chief Minister RC Laloo was disassociated from Higher & Technical Education, School Education & Literacy departments.

Apart from holding Revenue & Disaster Management, Reorganisation departments, Laloo would now be in-charge of Food & Civil Supply, Consumers Affairs, Home (Passport) and Science & Technology.

Deborah Marak was divested of Social Welfare department. However, she was allotted School Education & Literacy, Home Guards & Civil Defence, apart from Printing & Stationary, Secretariat Administration departments.

Portfolios of Zenith Sangma remained untouched and he would continue to hold Taxation, Sports and Youth Affairs, Excise and Housing departments.

  Mukul reshuffles portfolios of Ministers
