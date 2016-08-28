In a strongly worded statement against the Chief Minister, leaders of GPRN/NSCN, NNC (Non-Accordist), NNC/GDRN) and NNC/NPGN said they issued the joint statement to “safeguard the future of Nagaland” as well as to enable people to have a deeper insight into Zeliang.

On the “Indo-Naga political issue”, the groups said, Chief Minister Zeliang had admitted clearly that he is not aware of the contents of accord signed between Government of India and a “single faction” on August 3, 2015. “But he (Zeliang) continued to appeal people to support a document about which even Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi is in the dark and would not comment,” they said.

They cautioned that it was very dangerous for a State’s Chief Minister to take a stand he is taking since the Accord primarily focussed on a “political arrangement for Nagas in neighbouring States” and “does not include Nagaland.” Therefore, the four groups contended that it was “unwise to seek support in a non-inclusive talk that he is stranger to.”

Further, they reminded that on March 9 this year, they had “categorically expressed themselves” to the Chief Minister and Nagaland Assembly members at Police Guest House Chumukedima, and also through media about their position on the August 3 Accord.

Since Government of India has “ruled out sovereignty and integration of Naga areas”, they said, it was the constitutional and moral duty of the Chief Minister to brief people with facts. It is also his duty to “properly” inform the Government of India about the reality on the ground, they stated.

The four Naga groups accused Zeliang of “selling false hope to the people of Nagaland” and added that the “fate of Nagas of Nagaland cannot be decided by Nagas from neighbouring States.”

The statement also recalled that at the celebration of Ao festival Tsungremmong in Mokokchung, the Chief Minister “had called upon people to enquire (about the accord) if they were ignorant, but had appealed not to condemn or criticise it.”

They said Zeliang’s “obsession” with the August 3 Accord “clearly suggests that he is conniving to destroy Nagaland altogether”.