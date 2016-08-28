



The festive season seems to be the factor for its future estimate of increasing demand. Creta being one of the most popular cars of its segments is likely to ensure profit to its manufacturer. After the anticipation of its demand during the festive months, announcement pertaining to the increase in its production was made during the Elantra, sedan of the D segment was officially launched.

Among all the variants of Creta, a number of it will make the buyers wait for about two month. This will not change until the production goes up to 12,500 by February and 13,000 by July. It is incredible to know that Hyundai’s Creta was ranked third in terms of its sales after Grand i10 and the very gorgeous the Elite i20. Number of Creta sold in July 2016 was 7981.

Not just a few countries but 45 countries have been exported with Creta SUV. Latin America as well as Africa is included in the list of countries. The demand of Creta has been increasing every year owing to its look and comfort within an affordable budget. Hyundai has not been able to meet the soaring demand of the variant; hence the decision to increase its supply with the increase in its production is sure to supply as per the demand in the international market.

