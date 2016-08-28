 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
GU Youth Fest from Sept 5
Correspondent
 JALUKBARI, Aug 27 - The Gauhati University Sports Board is organising GU Inter-College Zonal Youth Festival, 2016 at colleges affiliated to it.

Accordingly, Tezpur College will host the festival for GU-affiliated colleges of Sonitpur district, Nagaon, Darrang and Udalguri from September 5 to 7; RG Baruah College will host the festival for GU-affiliated colleges of Kamrup (M), Kamrup and Morigaon from September 14 to 16; Bajali College will host it for colleges of Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang and Baksa from September 8 to 10 and Bongaigaon College will be host to colleges of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara and Bongaigaon from September 13 to 15.

From this year on, all the events of the youth festival will held at the zonal level and the colleges under the GU have been asked to contact the respective principals of the zonal colleges.

City »
State »
  • Snags in land acquisition, forest clearance
  • BIEO detects tax, royalty evasion
  • AASU threat over shifting of Ranchi candidates
  • College principal says GU calendar faulty
  • Events to mark sainthood of Mother Teresa
  • Health camps at Press Club
  • GU Youth Fest from Sept 5
    		•
  • Award for KVS Guwahati region topper
  • 3 held for murder
  • All rhino horns at Mangaldai Treasury genuine
  • Change of AMCH principal criticised
  • BJP has betrayed the people of NE: Ripun Bora
  • Citizenship to Hindu migrants opposed
  • Cases of drug, substance abuse on rise in Dhubri
  • Cachar GPSS secys not to lift NFSA rice
  • Bihu performance at I-Day function in London
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Sharmila begins life out of hospital
  • Groups accuse Zeliang of ‘diabolical politics’
  • Mukul reshuffles portfolios of Ministers
  • Public prosecutor’s office building torched
  • BJP demands all party meet on Agartala violence
  • Mizoram House session from August 30
  • Khandu showcases state as holiday destination
    		•
  • Rahul's ton in vain as WI stop India by 1 run
  • Paes-Begemann make it to final
  • Assam Challenger League Cricket semifinals
  • Green Valley beat Dynamo
  • SA build strong position against New Zealand
    		•
     
     