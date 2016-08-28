Accordingly, Tezpur College will host the festival for GU-affiliated colleges of Sonitpur district, Nagaon, Darrang and Udalguri from September 5 to 7; RG Baruah College will host the festival for GU-affiliated colleges of Kamrup (M), Kamrup and Morigaon from September 14 to 16; Bajali College will host it for colleges of Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang and Baksa from September 8 to 10 and Bongaigaon College will be host to colleges of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara and Bongaigaon from September 13 to 15.

From this year on, all the events of the youth festival will held at the zonal level and the colleges under the GU have been asked to contact the respective principals of the zonal colleges.