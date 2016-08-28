

A health camp for artistes held at the Press Club. – UB Photos A health camp for artistes held at the Press Club. – UB Photos

Dr Swapnav Barthakur and Dr Ruma Dutta from Down Town Hospital conducted the programme. They were supported by Ankita Borah and Anusmita Das (nursing staff) with Sajal Sinha, Pranjit Sarma and Mayuri Borah.

It may be recalled that, emphasising preventive healthcare initiatives for the mediapersons along with their close relatives, the Press Club had organised the first episode of the programme last Saturday.

Earlier, another health camp for artistes was held at the same venue, which was conducted by doctors from the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.