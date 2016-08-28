 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Events to mark sainthood of Mother Teresa


 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 27 - A series of events and programmes have been planned in the city by the Archdiocese of Guwahati in association with all religious institutions to celebrate the sainthood of Mother Teresa in remembrance of her benevolent sacrifices, her utmost and selfless sacrifice to the poorest of the poor.

The events include a Mother Teresa Peace Rally, a Mother Teresa Fest, a teachers’ seminar on the ‘Joy of Giving’, a public function to honour Mother Teresa and a Rotary Walkathon etc, the schedule of which will be declared on September 8. “The events have been initiated to promote peace, love and harmony by copiously garnering her embodiments to the suffering humanity and society as a whole,” Fr Johnson Parackel of Don Bosco Institute said in a release.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will lead an Indian delegation of top officials to Rome for Mother Teresa’s canonization ceremony on September 4 next. The other dignitaries who will be participating in the event will be Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, where Mother Teresa spent most of her life serving the poor.

Mother Teresa left her teaching profession in the prestigious Loreto School, Kolkata more than thirty years ago to devote her life for the homeless, sick and the abandoned in the streets of Kolkata. Her only effort was to do away with hunger and to ensure a safer and better world for everyone without any bias or ethnic disparities, or racial discrimination.

Her work has been recognized and acclaimed throughout the world and she had received a number of prestigious awards and distinction, including Pope John XXIII Peace Prize (1971), Balzan Prize (1978), Nobel Peace Prize (1979) and Bharat Ratna (1980) to name some few.

