Elaborating, Dr Nath said the GU academic calendar for 2016-17 has stated that classes will start from August 1, 2016, for the first, third and fifth semesters. In the second week of September, 2016, sessional (internal test) examinations will start.

Between October 1 and 31, 2016, field trips are to be completed and from October 1 to November 30, 2016, semester exams are to be held. Between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, there will be winter vacation for the colleges.

On January 2, 2017, the second, fourth and sixth semester classes will commence. January 12, 2017 has been earmarked as the deadline for evaluation of answer scripts of the first, third and fifth semesters held between November 1 and 30, 2016. Between January 18 and January 30, 2017 , college weeks are to be held and on the third week of March, sessional examinations are to be held. By May 31, 2017, semester examinations will have to be completed. From June 5, 2017 classes of the second and fourth semesters are to be started. By June 15, 2017, evaluation of answer scripts of the second, fourth and six semesters is to be completed. In the third week of June, 2017, admission process should begin. The colleges will have summer vacation from July 1 to 31, 2017.

Now, the authorities of the colleges affiliated to GU have been facing the question as to how to complete the courses during the 30-day period, said Dr Nath.