The RRB, Ranchi, sent letters on April 21 this year with lists of candidates selected by the Board for appointment in the NF Railway and the AASU, strongly reacting to the move, said that a mass movement would be launched in protest against the deprivation of the candidates of the region.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya said such deprivation of candidates of the North East by the Railway would not be tolerated. Reiterating the student body’s demand for creation of a separate employment zone for the North East, Bhattacharyya said that as the Union Minister of State for Railways is from Assam, he should immediately take a bold stand on the issue and prevent appointment of candidates from outside in the region.

Meanwhile, Railway sources said that normally, recruitments for the NF Railway are made by the railway recruitment boards in Guwahati and Siliguri.

The railway zones submit their requirements to the recruitment boards and examinations are held accordingly to fill up the vacancies. Sources said that these days, the examinations are held simultaneously by all the recruitment boards to prevent candidates from appearing in the examinations from different places of the country.

Sources said only during emergency situations when a railway zone requires people immediately that the panel of candidates selected by other recruitment boards are shifted to meet the demand and that might be the case for transfer of selected candidates from Ranchi to the NF Railway.