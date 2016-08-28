Such detection increased considerably in the last three years, but there is still scope for improvement if the government takes steps to increase the strength of the Bureau.

Highly placed official sources told The Assam Tribune that between 2013 and July 31 this year, the BIEO detected forest royalty evasion amounting to more than Rs 40 crore, which was a major improvement from the detection in the previous years. As per records available, from 2010 to 2013, the BIEO detected forest royalty evasion amounting to Rs 14 crore.

Same was the case with detection of tax evasion by the other wings of the BIEO. Between 2013 and July 31 this year, the Supplies wing of the BIEO detected evasion of tax and seized goods amounting to Rs 6 crore as compared to Rs 2.60 crore in the earlier three years, while the Tax wing detected evasion amounting to Rs 3.20 crore, which is much higher than in the earlier three years.

Sources pointed out that such evasion of royalty and tax could not have been possible without the collusion of a section of government officials. The most unfortunate aspect is that, forest royalty evasion was detected in the implementation of mega projects including gauge conversion of the Railways and construction of national highways. “It is unfortunate that even in such mega projects involving Central government departments, the contractors managed to get away with evasion of royalty for the forest produce used by them,” sources pointed out.

However, official sources admitted that the detection by the BIEO was only the tip of the iceberg as it is not possible for the Bureau, with its limited manpower, to check all the transactions going on in the State and the government would have to plug the loopholes in the system and take effective steps to check corruption to boost its coffers.

Meanwhile, sources said that the BIEO had taken up 51 cases of fraudulent deals by non-banking financial institutions and arrested more than 100 persons. All of them have been charge-sheeted. During the process, accounts, in which more than Rs 2.50 crore was kept, were frozen, while properties worth Rs 14 crore were attached. The BIEO also detected a major scam in implementation of the Mid-day Meal scheme in the State and a number of owners of fair price shops and members of cooperative societies were charge-sheeted in connection with the case.

Sources admitted that shortage of manpower is a major problem for the BIEO, while the government departments concerned also fail to post their personnel in time. The excise department has not posted an excise inspector in the BIEO in the last three years despite repeated requests.