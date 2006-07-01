Indian Railways sources told The Assam Tribune that while the 21.5-km Tetelia-Byrnihat National Project is targeted for commission by 2017-18, so far actual physical progress on the ground has been only around 26-27 per cent.

“Physical progress of the project has so far been around 26-27 per cent, while financial progress is over 40 per cent. The target date for completion of the new broad gauge line is March 2018, but there have been some problems with regard to land acquisition and forest clearance, which has affected work at certain stretches,” said a source.

The Tetelia-Byrnihat line had been approved in 2006-07 and its year of inclusion in the Budget was 2009-10. The anticipated cost of the project is Rs 780 crore. Till March 31, 2016, the total expenditure has been Rs 285.63 crore.

The Budget allotment for the project in 2016-17 was Rs 160 crore, and during the first three months of the current fiscal the Railways spent Rs 29.51 crore on the project.

Sources said the proposal for forest clearance of an area of 21.3 hectares had been submitted in March 2013, but there was a delay due to lack of coordination between the forest and revenue departments of Assam government.

However, the issue has now been sorted out and the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro issued the NoC and uploaded it in the website of the Ministry of Environment and Forest for approval a few months ago.

The Indian Railways has replied to queries of the forest department and the matter is under process with the Nodal Officer of the Forest Conservation Act of the State government.

With regard to land acquisition, sources said that in the Assam portion, work has been affected on a stretch of 1.64 km as 32.98 hectares of land still remain to be handed over. The land acquisition process is being held up due to non-finalisation of guidelines on the new Land Acquisition Act by the State government.

Railway authorities are in regular touch with Dispur in this regard to sort out the problems.

Some problem has also arisen as the North East Transmission Company Ltd (NETCL) did not start the modification work for shifting of extra high tension (EHT) power lines. This has created problems in construction of bridges and earthwork at some places.

There will be five major bridges and 20 minor bridges in the Tetelia-Byrnihat new broad gauge line project. In addition, it also envisages construction of one road overbridge (ROB), 23 road underbridges (RUB), including three major ones, and two tunnels.