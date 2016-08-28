Tamim Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi-Canadian citizen with alleged Islamic State links, was killed in the morning raid on a three-storey house in the Paikpara Baro Masjid area of Narayanganj, outside Dhaka.

Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Hoque and counter-terrorism unit chief Monirul Islam confirmed the death of Tamim Chowdhury after the raid, codenamed ‘Operation Hit Strong 27’.

A joint team of security forces, including counter-terrorim forces and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), had cordoned off the building around 9:36 am and the operation lasted an hour.

According to police officials, a team of counter-terrorism and transnational unit conducted the drive in plainclothes.

There was heavy exchange of gunfire and the militants also lobbed some grenades at the security forces. After the operation, police entered the house and found three bodies inside the house, the police said.

The raid was carried out on information extracted from one of those arrested following the the July 1 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan area, police sources said.

The IGP said law enforcers had given the militants scope to surrender but they did not take it, and instead opened fire and hurled grenades. – IANS