 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Taxi driver still at large
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 27 - Police is yet to apprehend the radio taxi driver whose vehicle was used in the kidnapping of seven-year-old Adishree Dutta on Thursday.

While six persons, including the maidservant of Adishree’s family – who took Adishree in the radio taxi to Sarthebari in Nalbari – have been arrested, the driver has managed to give police the slip so far.

Meanwhile, the six arrested, who had been remanded to five days’ police custody yesterday, are being questioned for extracting more information on the incident.

