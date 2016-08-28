 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Court notice to Sonia, Rahul


 
 NEW DELHI, Aug 27 - Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were asked by a Delhi court today to respond to a fresh plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking certain documents from the party and Associated Journals Ltd in the National Herald case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen sought their replies within two weeks, while posting the matter on October 4.

In his application, Swamy has sought documents relating to a loan given by the Congress to AJL, the holding firm of the National Herald, saying these were necessary for the purposes of trial in the case. He also sought certain papers from the Registrar of Companies. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Snags in land acquisition, forest clearance
  • BIEO detects tax, royalty evasion
  • AASU threat over shifting of Ranchi candidates
  • College principal says GU calendar faulty
  • Events to mark sainthood of Mother Teresa
  • Health camps at Press Club
  • GU Youth Fest from Sept 5
    		•
  • Award for KVS Guwahati region topper
  • 3 held for murder
  • All rhino horns at Mangaldai Treasury genuine
  • Change of AMCH principal criticised
  • BJP has betrayed the people of NE: Ripun Bora
  • Citizenship to Hindu migrants opposed
  • Cases of drug, substance abuse on rise in Dhubri
  • Cachar GPSS secys not to lift NFSA rice
  • Bihu performance at I-Day function in London
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Sharmila begins life out of hospital
  • Groups accuse Zeliang of ‘diabolical politics’
  • Mukul reshuffles portfolios of Ministers
  • Public prosecutor’s office building torched
  • BJP demands all party meet on Agartala violence
  • Mizoram House session from August 30
  • Khandu showcases state as holiday destination
    		•
  • Rahul's ton in vain as WI stop India by 1 run
  • Paes-Begemann make it to final
  • Assam Challenger League Cricket semifinals
  • Green Valley beat Dynamo
  • SA build strong position against New Zealand
    		•
     
     