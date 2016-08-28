|
Court notice to Sonia, Rahul
NEW DELHI, Aug 27 - Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were asked by a Delhi court today to respond to a fresh plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking certain documents from the party and Associated Journals Ltd in the National Herald case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen sought their replies within two weeks, while posting the matter on October 4.
In his application, Swamy has sought documents relating to a loan given by the Congress to AJL, the holding firm of the National Herald, saying these were necessary for the purposes of trial in the case. He also sought certain papers from the Registrar of Companies. – PTI