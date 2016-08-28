“We will remind the United Nations its long-held promise of self-determination to the Kashmiri people,” Sharif said.

Stepping up Pakistan’s diplomatic offensive, the Prime Minister said he has decided to send the parliamentarians for highlighting the Kashmir issue in different parts of the world.

The move by Sharif came against the backdrop of escalating war of words between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the continuing unrest in the Kashmir valley that broke out on July 8 after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed by security forces.

“The Prime Minister urged the special envoys to ensure their efforts for highlighting the Kashmir cause across the world so that he can shake the collective conscience of the international community during his address at the UN this September,” Radio Pakistan reported.

“We will also make it clear to India that it was India that approached the UN several decades back on Kashmir dispute but now it is not fulfilling its promise,” he added.

Sharif said the Kashmir problem is the most persistent failure of the UN and that the world body must establish its relevance.

Meanwhile, ruling out a dialogue with Pakistan, Union minister Jitendra Singh today said in Jammu that the “government can’t talk to perpetrators of terrorism.” He also accused Pakistan of promoting terrorism in Kashmir and said: “I think we are very clear that it is mischief perpetuated, promoted and sponsored by Pakistan and India is out to defeat this design.”

The minister incharge of PMO said: “If Pakistan continues to remain in denial mode, the harm would come to Pakistan itself because the perpetrators of terrorism cannot escape the effects of terrorism for long.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said time and again that there can’t be any compromise on terrorism but no harm should come to any innocent person, particularly children and youth.

Hoping the unrest in the Kashmir valley will end soon, he backed the security forces and said the government “has full faith in them and their actions.” – PTI