



Talking to The Assam Tribune, Air Marshal Barbora pointed out that the recent landing of an IAF Sukhoi aircraft in the newly revived ALG at Pasighat is part of the Central Government’s mega plan to revive the ALGs and helipads. He said the landing of Sukhoi at Pasighat demonstrated that such heavy aircraft can land safely in the advanced landing ground and this would be of much help to India in the days to come. He said it took great effort to revive the landing ground at Pasighat that was in a bad shape. Parts of the landing ground were encroached upon, while people used the ground almost as a thoroughfare, he added. Though Sukhoi aircraft can land at Mohanbari and Chabua in upper Assam, which are near to Pasighat, having one more landing ground will add to the IAF strength, he said.

Giving an account of the government’s mega plan of improving landing grounds and helipads, Air Marshal Barbora revealed that it all started when the IAF managed to land an aircraft at an ALG at a significant height in the Ladakh area near the international border with China in August, 2009. That incident became national news, while within a short time, the IAF also managed to land an aircraft at a lesser height in the same area.

Afterwards, the Government of India started taking keen interest in developing ALGs and helipads in the eastern part of the country and a committee headed by the Vice Chief of the Air Force was set up to examine the feasibility of the project. Senior officers of the concerned ministries and departments were made members of the committee and the government provided adequate funds for the project.

Air Marshal Barbora, who headed the committee for most of its tenure as the Vice Chief of the Air Force, said that at least 15 ALGs and helipads in eastern India, mostly in Arunachal Pradesh, were identified. Interestingly, some of the airfields and helipads were lying idle since the Second World War. The advanced landing grounds identified for augmentation include the ones at Pasighat, Tezu, Along, Machuka, Vijoynagar, etc., and along with those, a number of helipads in remote locations were also included in the list, and the implementation of the mega plan started immediately. Night landing facilities are also being made available in the augmented landing grounds and these airfields will be maintained by the IAF.

Air Marshal Barbora pointed out that air connectivity in the areas near the international border with China is vital because road communication is not up to the mark because of the terrain. In case of any problem with China, the airfields will be of great use not only for the IAF but also for transportation of men and material of the troops.

He said the ALGs would also be of great help to the civil administration and the government can think of using these facilities to give a big boost to tourism. Moreover, these would be of major help in case of emergencies like natural disasters, medical emergencies, etc., and at the same time, the airfields can be used for transportation of essential items to remote areas whenever required, he added.