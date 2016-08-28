 
Guwahati, Sunday, August 28, 2016
Feeling proud over Mother Teresa's canonisation: Modi

 NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Mother Teresa, saying every Indian must feel proud as she has officially been recognised as a saint.

Modi said that despite being not an Indian, Mother Teresa dedicated her whole life serving the Indians.

"Mother Teresa devoted her whole life serving the poor and destitute people in India. When such a person is conferred with sainthood, it is natural for Indians to feel proud," Modi said in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio address.

He noted that Mother Teresa was an Albanian and English was not her mother tongue.

"Mother Teresa is going to be canonised on September 4. We are sending an official delegation led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to represent 1.25 crore Indians at the ceremony," Modi said.

Mother Teresa, who arrived in Kolkata on January 6, 1929, won numerous honours, including the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize.

On October 19, 2003, she was beatified as "Blessed Teresa of Calcutta".

A second miracle was credited to her intercession by Pope Francis in December last year, paving way for her to be recognised as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church.

Her canonisation is scheduled for September 4, a day before her 19th death anniversary.

