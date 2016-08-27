The course was formally launched in a function this morning. Speaking on the occasion, Rania Elessawi, C4D specialist from UNICEF, India Country Office, said that the newly launched MA programme is the first of its kind, and it would try to meet the increasing demand for communication experts and development professionals across different sectors.

Attending the function as the chief guest, Debarun Dutta, Director of Drishti, Ahmedabad, stated that in order to bring about positive changes in the society, it was necessary to listen to the grassroot people who often remain unheard. “Knowledge, attitude and skills are three pillars on which a curriculum should be designed,” he added.

Prof Sunil Kanta Behera underlined that the newly launched course has a unique demand and value. “We are trying to communicate with the society. It is our effort to listen to the people through this C4D programme,” he said.

Dr Sameer Pawar, nutrition specialist, UNICEF, who was present in the event, stated that the course would train students in becoming professionals to bridge the communication gap between the unprivileged and privileged.

The event was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof Mihir Kanti Choudhuri, Prof Manabendra Bhuyan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University, Veena Kumari, Communication for Development Officer, UNICEF, Assam, faculty members from various departments, research scholars and students. The inaugural programme ended with a dance performance by students, followed by a vote of thanks by a faculty member.