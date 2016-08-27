Expressing serious concerns on the lack of infrastructure at the SMCH for treatment of corneal cases, Prof Sandip Swapan Dhar, former principal of the hospital and former head, Department of Ophthalmology of the hospital said, “corneal blindness is the third most chronic disease after cataract and glaucoma and is mostly detected among the youngsters. But it is curable. SMCH has an ophthalmology department but that is largely insufficient to address the cases of corneal disease. There is an urgent need to open an eye bank in the hospital but the matter to obtain permission is still lying with the Government. There are seven eye banks in the State but only two – Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya and Jyoti Eyebank at Jorhat has legitimate sanction.” Dr Dhar was quick to add that India shares one third population of blind persons out of the total population of four crore across the world.

The chief guest on the function, Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, Vice-Chancellor of Assam University Silchar said “even though Silchar does not have any eye donation centre, a joint effort from the doctors and members of the civil society in this cause will foster the issue to a great deal.”

Dr Shilpi Rani Barman, Principal of SMCH said that the efforts to drive home an eye bank is being pursued with priority by the College and they are hopeful of a positive response at the earliest. Dr Dhruvajyoti Nath, convener of Saksham highlighted the works of the organisation on the occasion. Subhranshu Shekhar Bhattacharjee, president of Keshab Smarak Sanskriti Surabhi spoke about the organisation’s involvement in the cause and informed that they will host similar sessions as a part of a fortnightly event which concludes on September 8, which will be observed as National Eye Donation Day. There was an interactive session with experts from the Medical College highlighting the causes and remedial measures of corneal blindness.