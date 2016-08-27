Dr Navin Pandey, a veterinarian working in the affected areas since the last three weeks, said that the disease if it once affects a particular area, then it starts spreading to nearby areas very soon. Many cattle and other livestock of the locality have been affected. While speaking to this correspondent, Dr Pandey said that the disease is a viral one and the symptoms of the FMD appear between the legs and the foot, thereby making the animals lame and economically unproductive since these infected animals can no longer be used for ploughing and other farm-related works. Even if the animal recovers, it cannot tolerate the heat and becomes weak.

It is to be noted by the concerned agencies that there is are maximum chances of the disease spreading among the wild herbivores of Kaziranga National Park very near to the affected villages. According to sources, already more than 80 animals badly affected have died due to non-availability of vaccines, which are needed to be administered before the arrival of monsoons. Sources also informed that no vaccination programmes had been carried out in the affected areas since the last two to three years by the State Veterinary department. The matter was apprised to the local authority by this correspondent who assured that the needful would be done. It is said that flies lay eggs on the wound of the infected animals and then maggots develop which is very infectious in nature. Had proper vaccination programmes been carried out, covering 60 to 70 % of the area, then much of the mortality could have been reduced.