The relief materials were distributed among the affected households by Seva Kendra, an NGO of Bishop’s House here with the support of Caritas India.

The relief kits were given away to the beneficiaries of seven villages – Sessa Kinar Moina Miri Gaon, Bordoi Maz Gaon, Kalakhowa Gozai Gaon, Chakoipathar, No. 1 Banhbari, Dewan Na Gaon and Hingori Bali.

Seva Kendra, led by its Director Fr Elias Lugun and his staff – Benedict Indwar and Vincent Xalxo – completed the distribution of the relief materials in three days. Prabal Sen, State officer of Caritas India, the sponsoring agency, was present on all the three days.

The concluding distribution programme was held at Doh Kalakhowa LP School today, which was attended by Yusuf Ali Ahmed, the Lat Mandal of the area on behalf of the Dibrugarh (West) Revenue Circle Officer, Subhon Gowala.

Agricultural land, particularly in the Kalakhowa area, was totally ravaged by the recent flood. Floodwaters also caused health and sanitation problems in the area. Several heads of cattle had perished in the flood-prone area.

Gobin Chandra Borah, the gaonburah of Kalakhowa Gozai Gaon, thanked Seva Kendra and Caritas India for their support. The aid will be a great succour to the people who have been facing the onslaught of floods here, he said.