 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Rhino horn verification team in Mangaldai
Correspondent
 MANGALDAI, Aug 26 - Members of the State-level rhino horn verification committee, headed by retired PCCF Mohan Chandra Malakar, arrived at the Treasury Office here today to verify the genuineness of rhino horns kept in the government treasury since 1980. Though the verification committee members are yet to disclose anything before the media, it has been learnt that a total of 59 rhino horns are available in the government treasury here.

Through the verification process, the genuineness of rhino horns, which have been recovered and stored in various treasuries of the State since 1980, will be ascertained. The process of verification will be conducted by the 12-member rhino horn verification committee which was recently instituted by the State Government. Apart from Malakar, the other members of the committee include four wildlife experts, including Bibhav Talukdar of Aaranyak, two representatives from the media including Mrinal Talukdar, one RTI activist, one forensic scientist and four officials of the State Forest Department including Dharani Dhar Boro and Pankaj Sarma.

After verifying the rhino horns deposited in every treasury in Assam, the panel will submit its report within 60 days. The verification process will include checking the genuineness and updating the complete inventory of rhino horns in the custody of the Assam Government.

A few senior officials of Darrang district, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Nara Narayan Nath, Divisional Forest Officer, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, Sunny Choudhury, and Treasury Officer Sanjeev Sarma will be present during the verification process here.

City »
State »
  • UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award conferred
  • Meet to chalk out NE’s hydrocarbon vision
  • IAS officer as APDCL MD resented
  • Assam researcher finds flaw in ‘Omegle’
  • Minor girl trafficked to Haryana rescued
  • Over 7,000 patients treated free of cost at BBCI
  • Dilip Chandra Barthakur remembered
    		•
  • Arsenic contamination hits schools in Nalbari
  • Govt urged to rejuvenate bamboo industry
  • Rhino horn verification team in Mangaldai
  • Relief to flood-hit people
  • Foot and Mouth Disease spreading like wildfire
  • Meet on corneal blindness in Silchar
  • New MA course at Tezpur University
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Two inducted into Meghalaya Cabinet
  • Khandu pitches for tourism development
  • NPP youth wing demands justice
  • Left Front wins Tripura tribal council by-poll
  • IOC to invest Rs 650 crore in Tripura
  • Nagaland ratifies GST Bill
  • Tribal Unity Day to be observed on Aug 31
  • Govt office set on fire
    		•
  • Sindhu to announce first endorsement soon
  • NPS qualifies for International Championship
  • GTC pip Sunrise 2-1
  • Paes-Begemann in Winston-Salem Open semis
  • Jaisha tests positive for H1N1
  • Brazilian gets 1kg gold bar as reward
    		•
     
     