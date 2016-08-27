Through the verification process, the genuineness of rhino horns, which have been recovered and stored in various treasuries of the State since 1980, will be ascertained. The process of verification will be conducted by the 12-member rhino horn verification committee which was recently instituted by the State Government. Apart from Malakar, the other members of the committee include four wildlife experts, including Bibhav Talukdar of Aaranyak, two representatives from the media including Mrinal Talukdar, one RTI activist, one forensic scientist and four officials of the State Forest Department including Dharani Dhar Boro and Pankaj Sarma.

After verifying the rhino horns deposited in every treasury in Assam, the panel will submit its report within 60 days. The verification process will include checking the genuineness and updating the complete inventory of rhino horns in the custody of the Assam Government.

A few senior officials of Darrang district, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Nara Narayan Nath, Divisional Forest Officer, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, Sunny Choudhury, and Treasury Officer Sanjeev Sarma will be present during the verification process here.