



Bamboo baskets are made here which are used in the hatchery industries to keep and carry chicken. Though the industry was set up by the effort of four members in 1981, after four years some other unemployed youths of the area joined them. After a short period there, the industry spread to other villages of the locality and now at least 1000 artisans are working in the industry running in Singarpara, Sahan, Kendua, Outola and Jayantipur villages besides Baredola. It is seen that all members of the family, right from students to women, are actively involved in the industry and all are skilled artisans – male artisans generally make the basic articles and the females give the final touches.

The artisans said that an average generally they can make 15 to 20 baskets daily, though some claim to be able to make 20 to 25 baskets a day. It is estimated that in the cluster of the six villages of bamboo basket industry, 2000 baskets are produced in a day. Every artisan gets Rs 14 for per basket in the locality and thus every member of the family is earning a good amount, thereby becoming self-dependent. The artsans, how-ever lamented that no beneficial scheme of the Government has till date reached this industry for its advancement or technical improvement.

The artisans said that in the initial stage, Arambag Hatchery Company bought their baskets and later on a number of hatchery companies viz., Manas, Amrit, Sona, Suguna, Lotus, Excel, Alpine and others bought their baskets. Though a number of the above-mentioned hatchery companies have stopped their business, Amrit company used to buy their products for a long time but now even it has stopped buying their baskets and instead started to use plastic baskets, though bamboo baskets are several times hygienic than the plastic ones. This development has brought trouble for the bamboo basket artisans. It is worth mentioning that now a number of local hatchery companies have come forward to take their bamboo baskets providing a temporarily relief to the industry. With the prices of bamboo soaring day by day, the incomes have dipped and so the artisans have called upon the Government to allocate special funds, support and attention for its rejuvenation. They have also asked the authorities to take up the construction of Baredola LP School to Singarpara Sastar Road, Outola to Soulmari, and Baredola to Outola Road for good surface connectivity with their industry.