

The Danguapara LP School in Madhupur Block of Nalbari district, one of the schools affected by high arsenic contamination of tubewells. – Photo: Nalbari Correspondent

The PHE department of Nalbari district in 2014 tested the drinking water of 34 hand tubewells, mostly installed in the primary schools under Madhupur Block, where arsenic was detected in 21 tubewells of different schools in alarming proportions. However, the most important thing is that the school children of these primary schools are still drinking the high arsenic contaminated water, as the authority concerned is yet to make alternative arrangements for those children.

The assistant engineer of the PHE department in Nalbari subdivision, Tirtha Nath Sarma said that the permissible level of arsenic in drinking water is only 50 PPB. However, the State Referral Laboratory detected up to 152.72 PPB in the tubewells of Madhupur area.The tubewells of the primary schools which have been confirmed to be contaminated with high levels of arsenic in the test carried out by the State Referral Laboratory are Banbhag Solmari LP School (53.16 PPB), Upendra Narayan LP School (126.28 PPB), Haturam LP School (103.28 PPB), Rupkonwar LP School (152.72 PPB), Abhiram LP School (76.72 PPB), Pub Banbhag LP School (76.72 PPB), Bangnabari LP School (52.72 PPB),Toumura LP School (64.24 PPB), Khukundi Moqtab (117 PPB), Kachimpur LP School (74 PPB), Kachan Ali LP School (81 PPB), Madhya Kachimpur LP School (76.36 PPB), Danguwapara Adarsha Vidyapith (87 PPB), Bargasa ME School (70.2 PPB), Danguwapara LP School (68.64 PPB), Buhrinagar LP School (84.44 PPB), Bilpar LP School (68.56 PPB), Barkshetri-Banekuchi LP School (78.64 PPB), Abdul Karim Munshi LP School (126.24), Barkshetri-Banekuchi Millan LP School (103.96 PPB) and Dhoniyagog LP School (55 PPB). Though the arsenic contamination in those water sources was detected in 2014, the school children still have no other alternative but to consume water from those tubewells. A class V student of No 3 Danguwapara LP School, Pankaj Ahmed said that the children of his school still consume drinking water from the tubewell because the only filter available in school is not serving the purpose for more than a 100 children.

The Danguwapara Adarsha Vidyapith is situated in the native village of the Minister, Industries and Parliamentary Affairs, Chandra Mohan Patowary. He even completed primary education in this school. Now the drinking water of this school is badly contaminated with arsenic. “The children of the school are still drinking water from the tubewell,” said one Golok Deka, a resident near the school. He further said that some students bring drinking water from their homes but the possibility of arsenic contamination in the water sources of their residences is also high. He requested the concerned authorities to carry out the arsenic and fluoride test in each tubewell. He also demanded alternative arrangements in those affected villages to save the lives of the people of the localities.