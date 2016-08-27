The 22-year-old won Brazil’s first ever Olympic pole vault gold medal beating France’s defending champion Renaud Lavillenie with an Olympic record leap of 6.03 metres, reports Xinhua.

“This is really important to me. I want to thank all of the people that have helped me throughout my career. The gold medal was also for Rio’s public, who helped me so much,” Da Silva said on Thursday after receiving the gift from Sao Paulo-based club. – IANS