 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Brazilian gets 1kg gold bar as reward

 RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 26: Brazil’s Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz da Silva has received a one kilogram gold bar from his former club as a reward for his triumph at the just concluded Rio Games here.

The 22-year-old won Brazil’s first ever Olympic pole vault gold medal beating France’s defending champion Renaud Lavillenie with an Olympic record leap of 6.03 metres, reports Xinhua.

“This is really important to me. I want to thank all of the people that have helped me throughout my career. The gold medal was also for Rio’s public, who helped me so much,” Da Silva said on Thursday after receiving the gift from Sao Paulo-based club. – IANS

