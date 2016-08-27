 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Jaisha tests positive for H1N1

 BENGALURU, Aug 26: Olympian OP Jaisha, who returned from Rio Olympics with fever and body ache last week, has been hospitalised after she tested positive for H1N1, two days after another athlete Sudha Singh was found to be suffering from the same disease.

“Jaisha, who arrived in Bengaluru with fever and body ache, has been hospitalised at the Fortis hospital at Bannerghatta, as per the information I had received so far from SAI doctors,” Sports Authority of India Regional director Shyam Sunder told PTI here.

Jaisha had competed in the women’s marathon in Rio Olympics. – PTI

