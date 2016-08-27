 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Paes-Begemann in Winston-Salem Open semis

 WINSTON-SALEM (US), Aug 26: Indian tennis player Leander Paes and his German partner Andre Begemann stormed into the semifinals, defeating top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Nenad Zimonjic in straight sets of the ATP Winston-Salem Open here on Friday.

The Indo-German duo outplayed the Polish-Serbian combine 6-4, 6-4 in their quarterfinal match.

Paes and Begemann will now face third seeds Robert Lindstedt and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi who edged past Marin Draganja and Dominic Inglot 7-6(12), 6-7(4), 10-8.

Earlier, reaching the semis of the Delray Beach Open with French player Jeremy Chardy was Leander’s best performance this season. – IANS

