The Indo-German duo outplayed the Polish-Serbian combine 6-4, 6-4 in their quarterfinal match.

Paes and Begemann will now face third seeds Robert Lindstedt and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi who edged past Marin Draganja and Dominic Inglot 7-6(12), 6-7(4), 10-8.

Earlier, reaching the semis of the Delray Beach Open with French player Jeremy Chardy was Leander’s best performance this season. – IANS