GTC pip Sunrise 2-1
Sports Reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - Gauhati Town Club (GTC) edged past Sunrise Athletics Club 2-1 in their RG Baruah Guwahati Sports Association Super Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Sunrise Athletics Club were reduced to 10 men after Rojit Singh was shown the red card in the 80th minute after receiving the second yellow card in the match.

Sunrise took an initial lead through striker Rakesh Das in the third minute. Carrying the ball away from the feet of a Gauhati Town Club defender in the midfield, Rakesh made his way into the box before finding the back of the net with a powerful strike from inside the box.

Town Club finally drew parity in the 45th minute through Amit Rabha. Amit's full blooded strike from inside the box left the Sunrise AC custodian with no reply.

GTC’s Alex Izu converted the 80th minute penalty with a powerful right-footer to ensure the victory.

