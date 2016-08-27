Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - NPS secured the runners-up position in the 2nd National Youth Sports Championship which concluded on Wednesday in Bangalore to qualify for the International Youth Sports Championship, to be held in Malaysia in December.
In the final match against Bhavan Vidyaniketan School, Chennai, the Guwahati-based school failed to keep their momentum and conceded the lone goal in the dying minutes of the match.
The 2nd National Youth Sports Championship is recognised by the International School Sports Federation of India and All India Sports Federation for Catholic Schools.
Saurav Kumar Roy of NPS International School won the best player trophy while Henry Ikem was adjudged the best coach of the tournament.