In the final match against Bhavan Vidyaniketan School, Chennai, the Guwahati-based school failed to keep their momentum and conceded the lone goal in the dying minutes of the match.

The 2nd National Youth Sports Championship is recognised by the International School Sports Federation of India and All India Sports Federation for Catholic Schools.

Saurav Kumar Roy of NPS International School won the best player trophy while Henry Ikem was adjudged the best coach of the tournament.