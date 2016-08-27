



Ramakrishnan R, co-founder and director of Baseline Ventures which manages Sindhu’s brand marketing, said they may announce the corporate endorsements – the first for the shuttler – during the second week of September.

He said that though the endorsements were signed before the Olympics, they did not want to announce them due to hectic schedule of the city-based badminton player for the event.

“They are major endorsements at national level. There have been a couple of brands signed before the Olympics.

“We could not announce them because of the preparation by Sindhu. We did not want her to promote more before the Olympics. We may be announcing them during the second week of September,” Ramakrishnan told PTI.

Sindhu became the first Indian woman sportsperson to grab an Olympic silver at the just-concluded Games when she lost the final clash to World No. 1 Carolina Marin of Spain. – PTI