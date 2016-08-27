 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Govt office set on fire
Newmai News
 IMPHAL, Aug 26 - Miscreants reportedly torched the Thoubal District Transport Office around 7 am on Friday.

All the infrastructure of the office building, besides important documents kept inside different rooms were reduced to ashes.

Personnel of Thoubal Fire Service rushed to the site and doused the blaze, stopping it from further spreading to adjacent buildings.

Sources suspect some five youths were behind the arson attack. The police, who are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, have started investigation into the incident, official sources said.

