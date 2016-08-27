JAC against Anti-Tribal Bills in Manipur has also appreciated the move of the auto owners for holding the rally “in protest against the continued indifference of the Union as well as State Government towards the plight of the indigenous tribal people in present Manipur,” by calling half-day shutdown in the Kuki-Chin-Mizo community dominated hill town and its vicinity today.As part of continuing their movement, the JAC also announced to call total shutdown till 12 noon tomorrow as a tribute to “nine tribal martyrs”.

The JAC has also informed that ‘Tribal Unity Day’ will be observed on August 31 as a mark of respect to the nine tribals who died during last year’s agitation against the three Bills in Churachandpur.

A statement of the JAC said that in the run-up to August 31, the JAC will organise a week-long agitation, including public meetings, torch rallies, traditional gun salutes and other forms of protest in Churachandpur starting from August 26.

It said there will be a 48-hour total shutdown on August 30 and 31 in Lamka and its vicinity with only those participating in the Tribal Unity Day given passage.