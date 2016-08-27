During the day-long 13th (Special) Session of the Assembly in Kohima, the Opposition-less House had a brief debate on the Bill.

Parliamentary secretaries Er. Levi Rengma and Hukavi voiced concern whether it would benefit a consumer State like Nagaland and also if the Tax Department is equipped to handle the complexities of the matter.

Social Welfare Minister Kiyanilie Peseyie said the GST system will bring transparency as the taxation system will be online and revenue will go up due to check on tax evasion. He also stated that industries may prefer to set up units because of the uniform tax policy.

Kiyanilie further said the Bill passed by the Parliament contains provision for consideration of special status States like Nagaland.

Speaker ChotisuhSazo clarified that the Bill was to ratify amendment to the Constitution of India for taxation powers of the Centre and the States. He mentioned that the GST Committee will first finalise the draft laws and that GST Act will be framed and passed by the Parliament and States legislatures later. The document in the public domain was just the model GST law seeking comments from all the stakeholders, he said.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Assembly Benjamin Newmai reported the assent of the Governor on two Bills - The Nagaland Salaries, Allowances and other Facilities of the Chief Minister, other Ministers, Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Deputy Speaker, other Members of the NLA/Parliamentary Secretaries and Pension for Ex-Members Act, 2005 (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the Nagaland Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2016.