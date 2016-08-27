 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
IOC to invest Rs 650 crore in Tripura

 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - Indian Oil Corporation will invest around Rs 650 crore for expanding its storage and bottling capacity in Tripura over the next three years as it looks to prevent fuel crisis in the State.

IndianOil-AOD, the company’s North East division, will also start moving a convoy of 20 tankers by the end of this month to the North Eastern State for the first time via Bangladesh to avoid the dilapidated NH-44 in Assam.

“Apart from exploring new routes to supply fuel for ending the crisis in Tripura, we are looking to increase the storage capacity in the State. We are working on both the possibilities so that the common people do not suffer there,” Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director (IndianOil-AOD) Dipankar Ray told this news agency.

For this purpose, the company will set up a Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant (POL) depot and a new bottling plant in Agartala, he added. – PTI

