Left Front wins Tripura tribal council by-poll
Correspondent
 AGARTALA, Aug 26 - As expected, the CPM-led Left Front won the by-elections to Simna-Tamakari of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by a narrow margin of 852.

However, the winning margin has been increased by 582 votes. While Left nominee Kumudh Debbarma bagged 9,260 votes, IPFT candidate Mangal Debbarma secured 8,678 votes.

As per schedule, the counting began at Vivekananda Degree College in West Tripura’s Mohanpur subdivision amidst tight security in view of the August 23 violence in the capital town.

Shortly after 11.30 am, the Returning Officer declared the by-election results. As per the results, the Left candidate secured 41.45 percent, while IPFT nominees bagged 38.05 percent and INPT finished with 14.77 percent votes.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress and the BJP did not contest the by-election, but extended ‘support’ to two tribal based parties- IPFT and INPT.

While reacting on the electoral outcome, CPM State secretary Bijan Dhar said this is a mandate against the divisive forces who have raised the Tipraland demand.

“It proves that the voters kept faith on the Left Front, which has been striving for all-round development and brotherhood between tribal and non-tribals”, he told the media.

Dhar alleged that both Trinamool Congress and the BJP had supported the IPFT to defeat the Left Front in the by-elections. “But the peace-loving people defeated ploy against the Left Front”, he said.

CPM central committee member Goutam Das said, “Today’s mandate is very crucial for the unity and amity between tribals and non-tribals. The people have defeated the divisive forces once again”.

Das further informed that the security personnel had recovered lethal weapons from the IPFT office on the day of counting. “What does it mean? Do they want battle in the electoral process? The peace-loving people have given them a befitting reply”.

